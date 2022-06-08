Advertisement

Silver Alert for missing Kokomo women

Silver Alert for women from Kokomo, Indiana(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Kokomo, Ind. (WNDU) - Kokomo police department is currently looking for 43 year old Josslyn Maciejewski, as she was last seen in Kokomo June 7th at 9:00 a.m.

Police say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall, is around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a gray dress with no shoes.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, anyone who has information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or 911.

