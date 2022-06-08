Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival kicks off Friday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival kicks off on Friday at Island Park in downtown Elkhart.

Food and vendors will be open at 12 p.m. for lunch on Friday, but the music kicks off at the main stage at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, vendors will open at 10 a.m. and music starts at 11 a.m.

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

