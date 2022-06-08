Potawatomi Zoo hosts free ‘Children’s Day’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, kids across Michiana enjoyed a free day at Potawatomi Zoo.

Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, Children’s Day at Potawatomi Zoo is offering free admission for all kids ages 14 and under with adult supervision.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community and make sure that everybody has the opportunity to come to the zoo,” said Josh Sisk, the executive director of Potawatomi Zoo.

With enrichment learning opportunities, chances to win fun prizes, and all the new features and exhibits at the Potawatomi Zoo, families and schools enjoyed free admission and a day all about the kids.

“This is very nice, and I mean there are a lot of kids out here,” said Tamia Fennessee, a local daycare owner. “So, this is very nice of them, so I’m glad that they did it and that we are able to be a part of it.”

“Kids should have a place to have fun. We don’t have many fun places for children, and this is awesome,” said Jackie Bell, a grandmother with her grandkids at the zoo.

The Potawatomi Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until August 31. The directors say that the more young ears and minds they can teach about animal conservation, the better.

“Our true mission is inspiring the next generation to be our future conservationists,” Sisk said. “So if we can get kids to the zoo, even though they’re having fun, riding the carousel, if they can walk away with one message of conservation or how they can make a difference or see what animals are facing in the wild, then we’ve done our part.”

