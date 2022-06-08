Police searching for truck in connection with deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a truck that they say is connected to the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old last month in Niles.

Police responded to Arbor Trails Apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 12. They found a 14-year-old, identified as Gavin Blankenship, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to a Michiana Crime Stoppers Facebook post, a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado Quad Cab was stolen near Oak Manor School in Niles on May 11. It’s possible that the truck no longer has its stickers or ladder rack.

If you have any information on this vehicle or the homicide investigation, you’re asked to call 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP to submit your anonymous tip.

You can also stay anonymous and submit tips online by visiting p3tips.com/203

