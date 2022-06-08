Advertisement

Parents charged with neglect leading to death after 1-week-old found not breathing, police say

Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 1-week-old child in their care was...
Taylor Smith (left) and Timothy Wilson were arrested after a 1-week-old child in their care was found not breathing by authorities.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two Indiana parents are in jail after officers were called to help with an infant that wasn’t breathing.

Officers went to a home in Evansville just before 7 a.m. Wednesday for a 1-week-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say Evansville fire crews and AMR were already on scene trying to resuscitate the child.

However, they say they couldn’t get the baby to start breathing again, according to WFIE.

Officers say they found what appeared to be narcotics and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives spoke with the mother of the infant, Taylor Smith. She told them that she went to sleep with her child around 2 a.m. and woke up with the baby underneath her.

The father, Timothy Wilson, was also at the home. According to a press release, Wilson told detectives that Smith was ordered by the Department of Child Services not to be around the child due to a prior investigation.

Police say Wilson ignored the order “to be a family.”

Officers received a warrant and say they found evidence of narcotic use.

They also say the home had no running water and conditions were unfavorable.

Both Smith and Wilson were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
FILE
Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend

Latest News

A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh