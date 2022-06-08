Neighbors on edge after deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting on South Bend’s East Side Tuesday night.

Police say 28-year-old Curtis Shelby of South Bend was killed after multiple shots were fired just before 10 p.m. near 33rd and Marshall Avenue.

That’s just outside the prosper apartments neighborhood.

On Tuesday, detectives revisited the crime scene to try and collect any evidence the heavy rain may have washed away the night before.

As for neighbors like Paula Valentine, she says heard people arguing outside before having to duck inside her home from the sound of gunfire.

“My daughter knocked the kids out of the way because of course when they hear loud noises, they are going to look out the windows,” Valentine said.

Taylor Jennings, who lived just down the block from where the shooting occurred, said she could not believe her eyes after she realized what had happened.

“We walk outside and I look over to my left and I can see someone lying there, no movement. I keep looking over there because its, oh my gosh. I’m sorry. Just thinking about it,” Jennings says.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. As for the investigation, police have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Detective Bureau or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

