Michigan Works! hosting job fair on Wednesday in Benton Harbor
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A job fair in Benton Harbor aims to connect employers with job seekers.
The Main Street Hiring event is happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Michigan Works! Training Center, located at 499 West Main Street in Benton Harbor.
Those looking for a job should bring a resume and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.
Masks are not required; however, they will be provided.
