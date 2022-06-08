Michigan Works! hosting job fair on Wednesday in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A job fair in Benton Harbor aims to connect employers with job seekers.

The Main Street Hiring event is happening from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Michigan Works! Training Center, located at 499 West Main Street in Benton Harbor.

Those looking for a job should bring a resume and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

Masks are not required; however, they will be provided.

