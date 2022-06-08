Advertisement

Medical Moment: A new web-based app for caregivers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - One in five people in the U.S. is a caregiver to a family member or friend.

With a growing aging population, the demand for caregiving is increasing. A new app is now helping the burden that caregivers can feel.

“Right now, caregivers are experiencing a lot of unmet needs. These people are giving themselves completely to the person they care for and not getting a lot of support for themselves,” said Nicole E. Werner, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

But a new web-based app is looking to ease that burden. It’s called CareVirtue.

“What we’re trying to do with apps like CareVirtue is really build that caregiving network through the app, so that they can have support for asking for help,” Dr. Werner explained.

The app allows family members and others involved in the caregiving to communicate and share important care information. They can also track symptoms and behaviors over time. Fore caregivers caring for someone with dementia, that can be crucial.

“They had documentation,” said Anna Linden, a PhD student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “They felt more comfortable in sort of bringing their concerns to other parties and they felt more validated.”

A tool like this could give those struggling with illnesses such as Alzheimer’s more support. Now, access to that support can be at the fingertips of many caregivers.

The researchers are currently testing CareVirtue with a couple hundred caregivers. They’re also developing another app with IU to help with managing medications.

