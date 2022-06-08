Former Washington HS football star Gehrig Dieter retires from NFL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Washington High School football star Gehrig Dieter is hanging up his cleats.

Dieter officially announced his retirement on both Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday after playing five years in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dieter was part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl winning team in 2019. Prior to his time in the NFL, he started his collegiate career at SMU before transferring to Bowling Green. He then transferred to Alabama in 2016.

In high School, Dieter set a national record for most receiving yards in a single game and an Indiana state record for career receiving yards.

I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything KC. Been a crazy journey! pic.twitter.com/DUSDRlh53y — Gehrig Dieter (@GehrigDieter) June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.