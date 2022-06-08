First Alert Forecast: Showers and A Few Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Starting the morning off very mild with dry conditions and even a few rays of sunshine early. Clouds will increase quickly as the sunshine comes up and then our chance for showers and a few thunderstorms comes in play through the afternoon. As the rain moves in from the west around the lunch hour, we will see temperatures steady near 70 degrees. As the showers and storms moves through during the afternoon the temperatures will fall back into the middle 60s. Skies begin to clear behind the shower around or just after the evening rush with mostly clear skies and dry conditions overnight. High of 70 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: After the showers earlier in the evening, the skies will begin to clear. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures dropping again into the lower to middle 50s for highs. Low of 54 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds are possible throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 70s due to a breeze from the west. An overall very nice day! High of 73 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds during the early morning with the chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon. The best chance for scattered showers will be along and south of US-31. We could see a few pop up thunderstorms north of this area during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the lower 70s through the end of the work week. High of 74 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Staying mostly dry and mild over the weekend with just a chance for showers on Sunday. Highs will return to the 80s with higher humidity and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through much of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 70

Tuesday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: Trace

