Father’s Day ‘Mint Festival’ coming to Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do this Father’s Day weekend, head down to North Judson.

In honor of dads, the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum will be running train rides on that Saturday and Sunday. Passengers will get to ride in open-air sightseeing cars or vintage cars. The train excursion is round-trip from the depot and travels about five miles to the Kankakee River at English Lake, before returning to North Judson.

Those in attendance are also invited to walk around museum grounds for free and see the largest museum collection of working railroad signals, all types of rolling stock, engines, and other memorabilia of a by-gone era.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a large variety of vendors, food, and activities!

