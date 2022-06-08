Elkhart woman looking for redemption after serving time for death of her baby

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is out of prison after serving six years in connection with the death of her newborn baby.

Mikayla Munn gave birth in the bathtub of her dorm room at Manchester University back in March of 2016.

When first responders arrived, they found the infant in the tub and not breathing. The death was ruled a homicide.

Munn was sentenced back in 2018 to 12 years in prison, with three years suspended to formal probation. She got out after serving six years.

Now, she says she wants other women to learn more from her devastating actions. Scott Swan with our sister station WTHR shared Munn’s story.

