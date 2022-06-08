Elkhart man sentenced 55 years for deadly 2020 South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend that happened back in March 2020.

Back in May, a jury found 23-year-old Oliver Bwalya guilty of murder for his role in the March 3, 2020, death of 19-year-old Alan Diaz.

On June 2, Oluwatomipe Makanjuola, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, pled guilty to murder for his role in the death of Diaz. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 13.

James Birtcher III, 21, of Columbus, Ohio; and Adonis Harris, 19, of Columbus, Ohio, were also charged with murder in relation to Diaz’s death. Their cases remain pending.

