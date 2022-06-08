Advertisement

Elkhart Community Schools launches ‘Summer Feeding Program’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is continuing meal services during the summer.

Prepared meals will be provided free of cost to kids 18 and under on Monday through Friday until July 29. This includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Locations and times will vary throughout the summer. Any changes to meal service plans will be shared with families accordingly.

A full list of locations can be found here.

