Elkhart Common Council approves new housing developments

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart has a booming job market, but the problem is there is not enough housing.

“And that’s a real blessing that we have a lot of jobs, but we need to have the workforce housing for those people to live in our community...,” said Director of Development Services for the City of Elkhart, Nancy Kiernan.

Mayor Rod Roberson says he is committed to enhancing residents’ quality of life.

This week, the Elkhart Common Council approved the rezoning of land on Sterling Avenue and South Main Street as part of two new housing developments.

First, we checked out the property on 1701 Sterling Avenue.

“This is the former site of a ... factory in the 1900′s and it has seen better days. And eventually after several passing it down from one business to another it was abandoned. It became a nuisance and a blighting factor in our community,” said Kiernan.

Twenty-four town homes will go up there, as part of the city’s workforce housing initiative.

The city received a proposal from a developer called Advantix.

“And when we looked at this park and we look at the neighborhood, we realize the right fit here is to replace it with housing,” said Kiernan.

The other property, located on 1710 South Main Street, will be a single-family home.

“So the city will be putting in money in terms of infrastructure. We have grants that are being applied for at the state and federal level. The county has helped us do some of the assessment so it’s definitely a group effort,” said Kiernan.

The city says it is actively seeking land for housing developments.

The developer hopes to break ground next year.

