El Rancho Viejo set to open new location in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant is scheduled to open in downtown South Bend next week.

On Wednesday, crews hung the sign outside of El Rancho Viejo on W. Washington Street. The restaurant’s opening is scheduled for June 16.

The restaurant plans to bring a little night life to downtown, with a 3 a.m. closing time on weekends and an extended drink menu.

“We have like a crazy pineapple, says Co-owner Fernando Hernandez. “We call it in Spanish, it sounds a little better. So, it’s an actual pineapple and we take the whole fruit out of it. And we make a drink out of that, and we serve it to you as a pineapple. Basically, you know, pineapple is your cup.”

The restaurant will have a limited food menu of tacos, chicken wings, and appetizers.

