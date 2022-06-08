6th annual $1 Million Hole-in-One contest underway

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 6th annual $1 Million Hole-in-One contest is underway.

The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Kroc Center in partnership with the Roseland Rotary Club.

Participants can qualify this week at four different golf courses. The top 10 people to hit closest to the pin will move on to the semi-finals.

The ultimate goal is to hit a hole-in-one from a hundred yards away.

“This is a fun fundraiser,” said Paul Szrom, director of development at the Kroc Center. “People come out and they challenge their friends, they’re out here joking around when they’re doing it. Yeah, some people take it a little seriously because they want to win the million dollars and who wouldn’t?”

The price to compete is $1 per shot or $20 for 25 shots.

Participants who bring in canned food will receive five free shots.

All the money raised goes to the Kroc Center’s Family Resource Center.

Participating golf courses:

Wednesday, June 8: Morris Park Country Club, 12pm-4pm Erskine Park, 3pm-7pm

Thursday, June 9: Erskine Park, 3pm-7pm

Friday, June 10: Juday Creek, 3pm-7pm

Saturday, June 11: Juday Creek, 8am

