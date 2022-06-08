Advertisement

6th annual $1 Million Hole-in-One contest underway

Hole-in-one contest underway
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 6th annual $1 Million Hole-in-One contest is underway.

The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Kroc Center in partnership with the Roseland Rotary Club.

Participants can qualify this week at four different golf courses. The top 10 people to hit closest to the pin will move on to the semi-finals.

The ultimate goal is to hit a hole-in-one from a hundred yards away.

“This is a fun fundraiser,” said Paul Szrom, director of development at the Kroc Center. “People come out and they challenge their friends, they’re out here joking around when they’re doing it. Yeah, some people take it a little seriously because they want to win the million dollars and who wouldn’t?”

The price to compete is $1 per shot or $20 for 25 shots.

Participants who bring in canned food will receive five free shots.

All the money raised goes to the Kroc Center’s Family Resource Center.

Participating golf courses:

Wednesday, June 8: Morris Park Country Club, 12pm-4pm Erskine Park, 3pm-7pm

Thursday, June 9: Erskine Park, 3pm-7pm

Friday, June 10: Juday Creek, 3pm-7pm

Saturday, June 11: Juday Creek, 8am

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Joshua Rogers
Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses
Dazhon Howard
Man sentenced for deadly shooting at University Park Mall in Sept. 2020
Police Lights
One dead after crash in Elkhart County

Latest News

Former Washington HS football star Gehrig Dieter retires from NFL
Niles Homicide Investigation Vehicle
Police searching for truck in connection with deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Niles
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers and A Few Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast RADAR
WNDU Dog Walking Forecast RADAR