3rd annual ‘Community Prayer for Peace Rally’ addressing gun violence in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as we look ahead to the 3rd annual Community Prayer for Peace Rally in South Bend.

South Bend faith leaders are asking folks to come together with them outside the Morris Performing Arts Center as they reflect on the impact gun violence has on our community.

On Wednesday, several witnesses and survivors of the recent nationwide mass shootings detailed their experiences in front of Congress.

On Sunday, folks from Michiana be standing in solidarity with those grieving in Uvalde, Buffalo, and Tulsa, while also praying for victims of gun violence here at home.

The mother of one of the few survivors from the shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York tried to give members of congress an idea of what it’s now like to be in her shoes.

“My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back, and another on his left leg. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children. This should not be your story or mine,” said the mother of a man injured in the Buffalo shooting, Zeneta Everhart.

Lynn Coleman in South Bend says elected officials need to take gun control seriously and leave out the politics.

“It is not necessary for everyone to walk around with a gun. We know what this is doing to us. Guns are made for one reason, and one reason only, and that’s to kill people,” said Community Prayer for Peace Rally organizer, Lynn Coleman.

Since the beginning of May in South Bend, 13 people have been struck by gunfire. Five of those victims ended up dying.

A number of speakers will share their personal stories at this year’s Community Prayer for Peace Rally.

Ira White spent 30-years in prison after being convicted of killing a seven-year-old in a drive-by shooting.

He’s only been out for three months, but now he hopes to show young people the consequences gun violence can cause even if you’re not the target.

“My thing is to prevent young men from coming to prison as I have. We have to begin talking to the parents. We blame the kids for a lot of stuff but I believe everything starts in the household. You have to raise your kids with morals, values, and integrity. You have to tell them to do what’s right even when no one is looking,” said Community Prayer Rally Speaker/Ex-convict Ira White.

Addressing gun violence here at home, so the next mother, father, or sibling that has to tell congress what it’s like to be a victim doesn’t come from South Bend.

The rally will be happening right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 12th.

It all gets started at 5:00 PM and anyone is invited to attend.

