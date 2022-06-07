‘Wednesday Wine Walks’ return to DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Wednesday Wine Walks” are on their way back to downtown South Bend.

Over the next four months the promotional event is happening the second Wednesday of each month.

The events last from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Wine Walk is $45 per person, which includes three wine tastings paired with three complimentary food tastings at each of the 14 different Wine Walk locations featuring places like Café Navarre, LaSalle Grill, Howard Park Public House, and others.

Wristband and glass pickup is at the DTSB office off S. Michigan Street.

The Wine Walk dates: June 8, July 13, August 10, and September 14.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.