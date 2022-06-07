Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance

By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Summer is almost here and for many, travel is right around the corner. When it comes to those big-ticket trips, deciding on travel insurance can be a tough decision. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa talks to Sara Rathner from NerdWallet about what she suggests and whether the added cost is worth it.

Rathner explains, “A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID specific coverage to many of their policies. And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered.”

That COVID specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

NerdWallet also suggests if you are planning a very expensive trip and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, it could be worth looking into travel insurance. But first make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and come with trip insurance.

Adds Rathner: “There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels and rental cars. You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee.”

