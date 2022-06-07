Veggie Van brings free fruits and vegetables to the community

(WNDU) - The Veggie Van is once again providing free fruits and vegetables to the west Michigan community.

Run by Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA, the Veggie Van prioritizes health and wellness to the community by supplying bags full of free, locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as nutrition information.

Volunteers tell 16 News Now that the response from the community is what keeps them going.

“The response from the community has been great, we’ve had people line up even before events have started. We’ve always given away all the fruits and veggies we have on hand, so we’re just really excited for the participation from the community,” says Abigail Tippin, the Senior Communications Specialist with Spectrum Health Lakeland.

For information on upcoming Veggie Van dates and locations, click here.

