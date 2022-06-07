St. Joe County moves to demolish eight houses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is moving to demolish eight houses.

According to officials, the houses are no longer considered to be habitable.

The list includes a vacant and abandoned property on Auten Road. All eight property owners were summoned on Tuesday to a public hearing before the county commissioners to address their individual situations.

“The house had been rented and they let a lot of the stuff go in the house and it was during COVID and they did not pay me rent and I could not get them out,” said “During that time I couldn’t get on the property or anything.”

Three of the property owners were granted more time to make repairs. For the rest, the county will soon advertise for bids to have the structures demolished.

