Advertisement

St. Joe County moves to demolish eight houses

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is moving to demolish eight houses.

According to officials, the houses are no longer considered to be habitable.

The list includes a vacant and abandoned property on Auten Road. All eight property owners were summoned on Tuesday to a public hearing before the county commissioners to address their individual situations.

“The house had been rented and they let a lot of the stuff go in the house and it was during COVID and they did not pay me rent and I could not get them out,” said “During that time I couldn’t get on the property or anything.”

Three of the property owners were granted more time to make repairs. For the rest, the county will soon advertise for bids to have the structures demolished.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
A Starbucks employee told 16 News Now that no one was injured, and everyone made it out safely.
South Bend Starbucks catches fire
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Police Lights
One dead after crash in Elkhart County
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire

Latest News

Image courtesy of MGN.
Michiana Covid-19 cases rising again
LaPorte Co. Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 test kits
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend
Lightsource BP does solar projects all around the world, but is apparently being asked to think...
SJC solar farm inches closer to approval, seeks local workers