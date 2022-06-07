Advertisement

South Bend Superintendent discusses master facilities plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is preparing a facilities master plan after holding two public meetings to gather community feedback.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined 16 Morning News Now to discuss the future for the school district after a $54 million referendum was passed in 2020.

