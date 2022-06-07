Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Syracuse 16-year-old girl

Elizabeth is missing from Syracuse, Indiana which is 146 miles north of Indianapolis and was...
Elizabeth is missing from Syracuse, Indiana which is 146 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 9:52 pm.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Walters.

Elizabeth is 5′2″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, June 5, at 9:52 p.m. wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse canvas high top tennis shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elizabeth Walters, please contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366 or 911.

