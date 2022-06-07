Seward Johnson sculpture vandalized at Abshire Park

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Police are investigating a vandalism to a public art sculpture with tens of thousands worth of damage.

The Seward Johnson sculpture at Abshire Park was found damaged last week, and was placed in safekeeping.

Seward Johnson sculpture at Abshire Park. (WNDU)

The damage is believed to be worth around $160,000 dollars. The sculpture, which will now be replaced, was part of the county CVB’s celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Quilt Gardens.

“The Elkhart County CVB is deeply saddened by the recent incident of vandalism on a Seward Johnson sculpture in Abshire Park in Goshen,” said Jon Hunsberger, the Executive Director of the Elkhart County CVB. “We are working with the authorities in the hope that the culprits can be identified, and the community can receive justice in this incident. Public art is extremely important to the Elkhart County community. The Elkhart County CVB will work with authorities on all reasonable efforts to safeguard the nearly 100 works of public art that we manage, from sculptures to quilt gardens, and quilt murals.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Goshen Police Department at police@goshencity.com.

