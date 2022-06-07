Advertisement

SBCSC begins free summer meal program for kids

Published: Jun. 7, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend schools are starting up their summer meal program once again!

Free summer meals are available to kids and teens ages 18 and younger at sites across South Bend. There’s no paperwork to fill out, just visit one of the sites during meal time and your child or teen can receive a fresh, nutritious, delicious meal for free.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals must be eaten on site.

You can also visit sb.nutrislice.com for summer menus and locations OR download the Nutrislice app free from your smartphone app store.

Summer Park Locations serve Monday – Friday, except LaSalle Landing, Harbor Homes, Edison Homes, which serve Monday – Thursday.

· Potawatomi Park: 11am – 1pm

· Walker Park: 11am – 12pm

· Southeast Park: 11:30am – 12:30pm

· Muessel Grove Park: 11:30am – 12:30pm

· Kennedy Park: 11:30am – 12:30pm

· Keller Park: 12pm – 1pm

· LaSalle Park: 12pm – 1pm

· Howard Park: 11am – 1pm

· LaSalle Landing: Lunch: 12pm-1pm, Snack: 2:30pm-3:30pm

· Colfax Cultural Center: 12pm-1pm

· Harbor Homes: Lunch: 11am-12pm, Snack: 2:30pm-3:30pm

· Edison Homes: Lunch 11am-12pm, Snack: 2:30pm-3:30pm

· MLK Center: 11am-1pm

· O’Brien Center: 11am-1pm

· SJPL Main Branch: 12pm-1pm

· SJPL LaSalle Branch, Mondays Only, 10:30am-12pm

· SJPL Tutt Branch, Tuesdays Only, 10:30am-12pm

· SJPL Western Branch, Wednesdays Only, 10:30am-12pm

