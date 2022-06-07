One dead in homicide investigation in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, the South Bend Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. at S. 33rd St. & Marshall Ave.

When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a shooting. According to the police, the incident occurred just outside of the Prosper Apartments, though there is no indication if that is a factor in the shooting.

The name of the victim is currently unknown at this time pending police notification of the family.

Anyone with information should contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.