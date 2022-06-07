Mishawaka Common Council discusses plans for the Mishawaka Inn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There are plans to convert the Mishawaka Inn into a multi-family apartment building.

The Mishawaka Common Council discussed the project at a meeting Monday night.

Council members said they are “cautiously optimistic.”

This property, located off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue, used to be Lincoln Highway Inn.

“.... it was really one of the crown jewels of Mishawaka in terms of dining and night life, and the proximity of the river really lent itself to that. Once the use changed, we as a community haven’t been able to take advantage of the site,” said Gregg Hixenbaugh, President of the Mishawaka Common Council.

It then became the Mishawaka Inn, which it has been for decades.

Over the last couple of years, there’s been interest to redevelop the property.

“We as a council have only seen the initial petition that has been filed. We’ve had no presentations or any follow up information, but I think it’s safe to say that we and others are excited about the possibility of seeing some new development take place on a site that has been troubled for many years,” said Hixenbaugh.

City leaders said people are currently living in the building, but now there are plans to convert the hotel into a multi-family apartment building with 60 units.

There are also plans for a new building with up to 46 units on a part of the site.

“So as the process plays out it will be interesting to hear about the specifics and learn how this development could potentially breathe new life into that site and serve the best interest of the community in terms of redevelopment and some new opportunities,” said Hixenbaugh.

The project needs some zoning changes to move forward.

The City Plan Commission will have to approve this in June.

Then it goes to the Common Council for approval in July.

