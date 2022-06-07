Medical Moment: Artificial sweeteners may increase cancer risk, study says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly half of adults in the U.S. consume artificial sweeteners.

While many believe these sugar alternatives are better for your health, new research suggests that’s not the case.

“Sugar consumption has created a public health hazard, it really is a crisis. Americans are eating 22 teaspoons of sugar a day on average,” said Rena Greenberg, author of Americans Are Addicted to Sugar!

Artificial sweeteners are food additives intended to serve as a sugar substitute. Unlike sugar, artificial sweeteners do not provide any calories or energy to the body since they are not broken down by the digestive system. There are currently six artificial sweeteners approved by the FDA: saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, acesulfame potassium, neotame, and advantame.

Many scientists are split in their views on the safety of artificial sweeteners because more research is still needed to better understand exactly how they affect certain health conditions. However, artificial sweeteners do have some benefits, including providing no calories, not raising blood sugar, and not contributing to cavities or other dental issues yet still offering a desirable sweet taste.

But new research shows they may be increasing their risk for cancer.

French researchers analyzed data on 102,865 adults and found a 13 percent higher risk of cancer in general for people consuming large quantities of artificial sweeteners. These participants had the highest likelihood of developing breast cancer and cancers related to obesity. Other lab studies in animals have shown a similar correlation between artificial sweeteners and the risk of cancer.

Artificial sweeteners are around 200 to 600 times sweeter than sugar. They stimulate taste buds, go to the brain, affect hormones, and slow metabolism. Both products are addictive. But artificial sweeteners may be likelier to create a feeling of hunger, cause you to eat more throughout the day, and develop diabetes. Having limited amounts of sugar is okay in the context of a healthy diet but avoiding highly processed foods is key. Foods like soft drinks, powdered drink mixes and other beverages, baked goods, candy, puddings, canned foods, jams and jellies, and dairy products. Some manufacturers call their sweeteners “natural” even though they’re processed or refined. Stevia is one example. And some artificial sweeteners are derived from naturally occurring substances, like sucralose, which comes from sugar.

If you have a sweet tooth, your best bet is to go for foods with natural sources of sugar. For example, frozen bananas can be a good substitute for ice cream. And roasted nuts can satisfy a crunchy cookie craving.

“A good rule of thumb is the fewer ingredients, the better,” Greenberg said.

