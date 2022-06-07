Advertisement

Man sentenced for deadly shooting at University Park Mall in Sept. 2020

Dazhon Howard
Dazhon Howard(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who accepted a plea deal for shooting and killing another man at University Park Mall back in Sept. 2020 has learned his sentence.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Dazhon Howard, 23, has been sentenced to 17.5 years. 10 years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, 7.5 years suspended and on probation.

Howard accepted a plea deal in court in May. He confirms he knowingly shot and killed Delaney Crosby, 23, inside University Park Mall in Mishawaka nearly two years ago.

The case previously was declared a mistrial in March.

