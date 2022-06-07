Man arrested in connection with vandalism at downtown South Bend businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with vandalism at multiple businesses in downtown South Bend Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened around 5 a.m. The impacted businesses are the South Bend Chocolate Café and Spirited.

The South Bend Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit handled the investigation and identified 35-year-old Joshua Rogers as a suspect. Rogers was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary and Criminal Mischief.

Rogers has been taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

