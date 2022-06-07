The Lucky Hatchet opens second location in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A new business in Granger is getting ready to open its doors.

After having a Michigan City location for a few years, The Lucky Hatchet will open its second location on Friday in Toscana Park.

The business offers axe and spear throwing, arcades, and board games. There’s even a food menu and a bar with beers on tap.

“It’s going to be a wild experience. Not a lot of people have done this because it is new,” said Brandon Rector, the owner.

The Lucky Hatchet’s grand opening will take place on Friday, June 10th at noon. It’s located at 322 Toscana Blvd in Granger.

The Lucky Hatchet

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.