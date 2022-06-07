LaPorte Co. Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 test kits

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are now available from the LaPorte County Health Department.

Tests are available on a first come, first serve basis for as long as supplies last.

They’re available at both the Michigan City and LaPorte offices on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can reach out to their offices for more information.

LaPorte Office : 219-325-5563

Michigan City Office : 219-809-0515

You can also send an email to lphealth@laporteco.in.gov.

