Key Bank gives back with 31st annual ‘Neighbors Make The Difference Day’

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - In Northern Indiana, Key Bank hosted it’s 31st annual ‘Neighbors Make the Difference Day.’ A paid day off for Key Bank team mates to go out and volunteer in their neighborhoods.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, employees were able to volunteer at various local organizations in the communities in which they lived.

Key Bank employees told 16 News Now that they enjoyed the day, and said that it helps create comradery between Key Bank and its community.

“I really think that when we, as a bank, get to go out and do that, we become more than a bank, we become that neighborhood person or that place that ‘hey I remember that you did that,’ and it makes it a better relationship with the community,” said Drue Babcock, a private client banker with Key Bank.

For more information on ‘Neighbors Make the Difference Day,’ or how Key Bank commits to strengthen communities, click here.

