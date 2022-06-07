Goshen unveils new curbside recycling program

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen will begin curbside recycling for residents in August.

The city is entering a new contract with Borden Waste-Away Service which will provide a 96-gallon recycling bin to all residential sites of four units or less. Pick-up will be every two weeks.

Basic trash and recycling collection services are free for residents.

“It is always exciting when you can add additional services to our community all while helping to build a more sustainable budget and benefitting our environment,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “I encourage City residents to take full advantage of this new service and help us divert solid waste from the landfill.”

For more information about the plan, you can contact the city switchboard at 574-533-8621.

