Advertisement

Goshen unveils new curbside recycling program

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen will begin curbside recycling for residents in August.

The city is entering a new contract with Borden Waste-Away Service which will provide a 96-gallon recycling bin to all residential sites of four units or less. Pick-up will be every two weeks.

Basic trash and recycling collection services are free for residents.

“It is always exciting when you can add additional services to our community all while helping to build a more sustainable budget and benefitting our environment,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “I encourage City residents to take full advantage of this new service and help us divert solid waste from the landfill.”

For more information about the plan, you can contact the city switchboard at 574-533-8621.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire
A Starbucks employee told 16 News Now that no one was injured, and everyone made it out safely.
South Bend Starbucks catches fire
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter
Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.
Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Early morning fire in Marshall County

Latest News

Goshen curbside recycling program unveiled.
Goshen curbside recycling program unveiled
Seward Johnson sculpture vandalized at Abshire Park
LaSalle Grill is preparing for some wine participants as it is a featured stop on Wednesday...
‘Wednesday Wine Walks’ return to DTSB
PPHS coding camp is teaching students the basics of computer programming.
South Bend high school holds summer coding camp