First Alert Forecast: Clouds Clearing and Staying Cooler

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: After heavy rain overnight for part of Michiana, the showers are clearing during the early morning. Some patchy areas of fog are possible, be safe on the roads. As the showers clear we will watch clouds begin to clear as well. By the noon hour it will be mostly sunny and we look for tons of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees during the afternoon. High of 70 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will stick around. Lots of stars will fill the sky overnight and temperatures will drop back into the 50s for most of Michiana. Low of 54 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds cover during the morning. Some sunshine will be seen as it rises across Michiana. Then as the clouds increase a few showers will be possible later in the day. Temperatures will rise into the lower 70s with the best chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Rain showers will stick around through the evening commute and into the late evening before wrapping up before midnight. High of 72 degrees. Winds E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds clear early in the morning and we will see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. As sunshine fills the skies, highs will be in the lower 70s. A very nice, bright and calm Thursday! High of 73 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The rest of the work week will remain dry with a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms during the evening on Friday. Mostly dry through the weekend with another chance for a shower on Sunday. Next week looks a bit warmer and then a few chances for some showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, June 6th, 2022

Monday’s High: 77

Monday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 1.09″

