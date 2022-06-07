Advertisement

Elkhart Common Council votes for 2 new housing developments

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city’s common council voted unanimously in favor of two new housing developments.

According to a press release from the city, two areas will now be rezoned. One is on Sterling Avenue, and the other is on S. Main Street.

“Housing, increasing housing, remains a critical goal of this administration, “ said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. “Our robust job market is driving a demand for housing within the city. Over 60% of real estate searches for Elkhart properties come from outside of Elkhart meaning people want to live here. It speaks very highly of the quality of life we have created in our city, now, we just have to give people a place to live and we are grateful for bipartisan Council support.”

The two zones are former manufacturing sites and will be turned into dozens of new houses.

