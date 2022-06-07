Bicyclist killed in Mishawaka crash identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Mishawaka last weekend.

It happened Friday, June 3, just after 8:05 p.m. on McKinley Avenue and Home Street.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Greg E. Briggs, 64, of Mishawaka, was biking westbound on McKinley Avenue. An SUV driven by a 39-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Home Street and crossing McKinley Avenue when the front of the SUV’s left side and the bicycle collided along the south edge of the intersection

Briggs was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with police.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.