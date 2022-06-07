Ask the Doctor: Hair growth, fiber, sun-related blisters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Katrina): Anything I can do for hair growth? My hair has been thinning since I started having kids.

DR. BOB : The cause of hair loss or thinning can be a difficult thing to diagnose like other skin conditions.

One of the most common causes for women is pregnancy related hair loss. Typically, this will improve on its own over a year or so after childbirth.

In addition to this, medicines, illnesses, and skin conditions can cause hair thinning.

Finally, a very common cause in women is age-related hair loss like male-pattern baldness that men experience.

Treatment is based on the cause, so it is best to see your doctor to discuss a plan. Some people find limited success for age-related hair loss with Minoxidil, which is the active ingredient in Rogaine products.

Question #2 (from John): I eat a well-balanced diet, but I still don’t feel like I’m getting enough fiber. Should I take supplements?

DR. BOB : The foods we eat are complicated and provide many different things to our bodies.

They contain macronutrients like protein, fat, and carbs. They contain micronutrients like vitamins and minerals.

Fiber is the part of plants that our bodies cannot digest. It moves through the intestinal tract and is expelled with bowel movements.

It is an important part of a healthy diet. It helps us to have healthy regular bowel movements and contributes to overall cardiovascular health.

It is best to get your fiber from the foods you eat such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. The goal for most adults is 25-36g of fiber daily.

If you do not think you are getting enough based on constipation or determining you have less than that amount, fiber supplements are easy to take and can be bought over the counter.

Question #3 (from Lisa): I get some small blisters on the tops of my feet when they’re exposed to the sun. What could this be?

DR. BOB : Sun exposure-related rashes can be due to several problems.

There are some illnesses such as lupus, which can have sun-related rashes. Typically, an illness like this will have a variety of symptoms going on such as a facial rash, joint pains, and mouth sores.

It is also possible to get blisters just from sun burn if you are not covering that area of skin with sunscreen.

Certain medicines can cause your skin to interact with the sun such as antibiotics like Doxycycline.

Finally, skin care products could cause a sun reaction.

If you have any of the other symptoms I mentioned above, it would be good to see your doctor.

If these blisters happen only occasionally and are mild, I recommend wearing SPF 30 on your feet and seeing if the problem resolves.

