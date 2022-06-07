Advertisement

6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.(Brucy/Pixabay via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old drowned and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in pools in the Las Vegas area over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a swimming pool in the northeast valley Saturday afternoon where they found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 6-year-old boy’s death is the first drowning death of a child this year.

The day prior, officers responded to a report of another child drowning in a swimming pool. Officers arrived and found a 2-year-old girl unresponsive, and she was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, police said.

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable by following the three “P”s of pool safety:

  • Patrol – Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times.
  • Protect – Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order.
  • Prepare – Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history
A Starbucks employee told 16 News Now that no one was injured, and everyone made it out safely.
South Bend Starbucks catches fire
When police arrived on scene, first responders discovered a dead male as the result of a...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Police Lights
One dead after crash in Elkhart County
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire

Latest News

Tests are on a first come, first serve basis for as long as supplies last.
LaPorte Co. Health Dept. offering free COVID-19 test kits
COVID cases are on the rise again, and health officials say they don't know the full extent of...
Michiana COVID-19 cases rising again
Biden's action Monday was intended to jumpstart solar installations that have slowed amid a...
US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs
These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department's larger effort to overcome...
Three arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option