3 arrested in connection to armed robbery in Michigan City over the weekend

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Police arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery this past weekend.

Police say on Friday, June 3, they saw a Ford SUV traffic infraction on Barker Avenue near Cloud Street on a Ford SUV. They eventually stopped the vehicle in the 1300 Block of E. Michigan Boulevard.

19-year-old, Marquaivion Holmes, 20-year-old, Corey Gray, both of Michigan City, and 20-year-old Ramanze Robinson, of Chicago were arrested after police determined they were involved in an armed robbery that occurred earlier in that day, in which cash and a firearm was stolen.

They are currently being held in the LaPorte County Jail.

These arrests come as a part of the Michigan City Police Department’s larger effort to overcome the recent rise in gun violence.

Press Release from the Michigan City Police Department regarding Violent Crime Reduction Patrols arrests over the weekend:

Michigan City Police Department continues extra VCR patrols to proactively combat a recent uptick in gun violence in Michigan City. While out conducting VCR patrols Officers seized four (4) handguns, drugs, and made four (4) arrests over the weekend.

On Friday, June 3rd, 2022, Officer Patrick Lewis, while working VCR Patrols, observed a traffic infraction on Barker Ave near Cloud St on a Ford SUV. Upon catching up with the vehicle in the 1300 Block of E. Michigan Blvd a traffic stop was conducted, and six (6) individuals were identified inside the vehicle. Upon further investigation, a search was conducted by Officers and 4 handguns were located in the vehicle. One of the handguns located was previously reported stolen through Michigan City Police Department.

As additional Officers arrived on scene to assist with this investigation, it was determined that three (3) subjects in the vehicle, were involved in an armed robbery that occurred earlier in that day, in which cash and a firearm was stolen. With the assistance of the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office formal charges were brought against, 19-year-old, Marquaivion Holmes, 20-year-old, Corey Gray, both Michigan City residents, and 20-year-old Ramanze Robinson, of Chicago, IL. All three subjects were charges with Armed Robbery Level 3 Felony and Theft of a Firearm Level 6 Felony. Holmes, Gray, and Robinson are currently being held at LaPorte County Jail. All were scheduled to make their initial appearance this morning in Superior Court #1.

A fourth subject, 19-year-old Rodney Rolland of Chicago, IL, was also arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, B-Misdemeanor. Robinson made his initial appearance June 6th, 2022, in Superior Court #4.

The Michigan City Police Department would also like to thank the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office and LaPorte County Superior Court #1 Judge Jaime Oss for their assistance with this investigation.

Chief Campbell applauds the efforts of his Officers regarding this event. The teamwork, integrity, and dedication of these Officers continue to have an impact on thwarting gun violence in our community. As we continue to strengthen our partnerships between Michigan City Police Department, Community Members, and Elected Officials we will continually identify and address the people responsible for the unjust violence in our community.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

