Advertisement

Wendy’s adding new Frosty flavor to menu

Wendy's is finally selling this "highly anticipated" Frosty flavor.
Wendy's is finally selling this "highly anticipated" Frosty flavor.(CNN, Wendy's)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s is shaking things up this summer and adding a strawberry Frosty to its menu.

Beginning Monday, the strawberry Frosty is on United States menus for a limited time.

It is replacing vanilla for the moment. Wendy’s promises that flavor will return following the promotion.

It’s a notable shift for Wendy’s, which doesn’t mix up its Frosty flavors nearly as often as McDonald’s does with its McFlurry lineup.

Strawberry is only the second new flavor added in the U.S. in the past 16 years.

The fast food restaurant launched a birthday cake Frosty in 2019 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday.

The vanilla Frosty was added to menus in 2006.

Strawberry Frosties proved popular when added to menus in Canada last year, becoming one of the chain’s “most talked about items” online.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter
Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Early morning fire in Marshall County
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building

Latest News

Every week, Christine Karsten highlights an unsolved crime in Michiana.
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Chanel Neal
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
The Canadian National Railroads has closed the crossing on State Road 23 just east of Princess...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossing closed in Granger