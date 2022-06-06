TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossing closed in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Repair work has started on a railroad crossing in Granger, which could impact your commute.

The Canadian National Railroads has closed the crossing on State Road 23 just east of Princess Way. Weather permitting, officials estimate the repairs will be completed in two weeks.

INDOT will be doing roadwork along State Road 23 at the same time, which could last for longer than the crossing closure. So, look out for lane restrictions that may still be in place because of that project.

Officials say these are the following detour routes:

Westbound : State Road 23 to Bittersweet Road, south to Cleveland Road, west to Capital Avenue, north to State Road 23

Eastbound : State Road 23 to Capital Avenue, south to Cleveland Road, east to Bittersweet Road, north to State Road 23

