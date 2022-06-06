TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Road to close between Edison, US 20

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, June 8, Pine Road will be closed between Edison Road and US 20.

The City of South Bend is expected to install a water main along this section on Pine Road, leading to the closure.

As for the detour route, drivers will be able to access Edison and US 20 from either Mayflower or Quince Roads, depending on which way they’re going.

The closure is expected to last until this Friday, June 10 - weather permitting.

