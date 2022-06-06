Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pine Road to close between Edison, US 20

Drivers will be able to access Edison and US 20 from either Mayflower or Quince Roads,...
Drivers will be able to access Edison and US 20 from either Mayflower or Quince Roads, depending on which way they’re going.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, June 8, Pine Road will be closed between Edison Road and US 20.

The City of South Bend is expected to install a water main along this section on Pine Road, leading to the closure.

As for the detour route, drivers will be able to access Edison and US 20 from either Mayflower or Quince Roads, depending on which way they’re going.

Drivers will be able to access Edison Rd. and US 20 from either Mayflower or Quince Roads,...
Drivers will be able to access Edison Rd. and US 20 from either Mayflower or Quince Roads, depending on which way they’re going.(WNDU)

The closure is expected to last until this Friday, June 10 - weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired incident reported in Niles Twp.
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter
Crews battle a house fire in rural Marshall County.
Early morning fire in Marshall County
Crews responded to a fire at Universal Forest Products on Sunday.
4 Clay firefighters injured in commercial fire
The Mishawaka Inn off Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue has a long history as a hotel, but...
Plans call for Mishawaka Inn to be converted into multi-family apartment building

Latest News

The Canadian National Railroads has closed the crossing on State Road 23 just east of Princess...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossing closed in Granger
N. Spring Street is shut down between Lincoln Way West and 1st Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of N. Spring Street closed in Mishawaka
All eastbound lanes have been closed on the Indiana Toll Road in the area of mile marker 70.8.
2 dead in crash on Indiana Toll Road
State Road 23 will close for the next couple of weeks between Kern and Redwood.
TRAFFIC ALERT: S.R. 23, between Kern and Redwood to close