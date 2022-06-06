Temple Park in Mishawaka gets an upgrade

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - By the end of July, the 5-acre park will look much more like its glory days, some 60 years ago.

The renovations include a new playground, basketball courts, a pavilion, a gazebo, swing benches, open space for sports, and a walking path around the entire park.

But there’s another unique feature about this park for one of the neighborhood’s residents. A braille wall and other ADA accessible equipment for a neighborhood boy who is blind.

Mishawaka Parks Department chose to renovate Temple Park because it is a smaller park, and the project could be completed in only a few months.

“Throughout our neighborhood meetings, we came across a grandma that has a grandchild who was born without eyes. Without us going to the neighborhood, we don’t know that stuff. You know, I don’t experience that on a daily basis. It was so eye-opening for us to be able to experience that with the grandma and then being able to meet this child and say, all right, what exactly can we do to make sure that this child feels welcome when he comes to our park or his park? And so, we were able to now have a braille wall in this park, we have musical instruments, we have some ADA accessible equipment that will be specific for a child like this child to be able to experience the park,” said Phil Blasko, Park Superintendent for Mishawaka.

The park will have a sidewalk going around the entire park and a braille station for more inclusivity, and updated restroom facilities.

About 50 yards from where the previous park stood, this new park will be a much-needed addition to this neighborhood, as there isn’t a park within nearly a mile, and getting to those would require crossing a major road.

Blasko added, “I think it’ll be a great new park; we’re excited. You know, many people ask us what about the next park. We have a lot of master plans we’re working on throughout all our parks. Some master plans are very large just because the park is very large. This one, like I said before, we were able to get in and out pretty quick; be able to check this off pretty quick. Being able to check this off the list of improving a little neighborhood park. You can expect to see renovations coming for Crawford Park, Rose Park, and Battell Park.”

The community foundation of St. Joseph County gave Mishawaka parks a $45,000 grant in matching funds to help reconstruct Temple Park.

Blasko wanted to thank the neighborhood residents for speaking up and telling the parks department precisely what they were looking for in their neighborhood park.

Mishawaka’s central services installed the playground, saving the parks department tens of thousands of dollars.

Temple Park will also be able to use its open space area for youth soccer practice and games.

Their guest of honor at the ribbon cutting will be the blind child who was the inspiration behind adding the braille wall and other inclusive features.

Mishawaka Parks Department hopes to cut the ribbon for Temple Park by the end of July.

