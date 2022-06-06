Advertisement

Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway

The Special Olympics USA Games happens every four years, bringing together 5,500 athletes and partners nationwide.(Special Olympics Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (WNDU) - Folks are sending some Hoosier hospitality to Team Indiana as they compete in the Sunshine State.

The team received a well-deserved send-off ahead of the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games.

100 Special Olympics Indiana athletes, partners, and coaches are competing in Orlando for this year’s games, where the theme for the event is “Shine as One.”

The Special Olympics USA Games happens every four years, bringing together 5,500 athletes and partners nationwide.

For more information, click here.

