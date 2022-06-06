Suspect dead in Rochester armed domestic incident, no active shooter

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police confirmed there was no active shooter incident in Rochester after multiple agencies responded to reports of one at a home supply store on Sunday.

Rochester Police say R.P. Home and Harvest went on lockdown and asked customers to leave Sunday afternoon. That’s when a customer went to another store and advised the staff there that there was an active shooter at R.P.

Emergency dispatchers were then notified.

Just before 1:30 p.m., multiple agencies, including Indiana State Police, responded to the R.P. store and had to use a squad car to enter the locked building.

Officers learned the R.P. corporate office requested the Rochester store to close due to an armed domestic situation at a home one-mile away in the 1300 block of Madison Street.

That’s where Rochester Police had responded just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after a female called 911 and reported she along with two children were hiding from a person possibly armed with an AK-47 style rifle.

During the incident, the suspect fired two shots to the main floor of the home.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the female victim informed dispatch the suspect was trying to break into the room where she and the children were hiding.

A police drone then determined the suspect died by suicide in a nearby bedroom.

At 1:15 p.m., the female and children safely evacuated from the residence.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Tuttle, 38, of Rochester, who lived at the home on Madison Street.

