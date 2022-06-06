Advertisement

South Bend Starbucks catches fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue.

When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident.

A Starbucks employee told 16 News Now that no one was injured, and everyone made it out safely.

