South Bend Starbucks catches fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a fire at the Starbucks location off Ironwood Road and South Bend Avenue.

When our crew arrived, the fire had already been extinguished. Firefighters were inside the store trying to determine what may have caused the incident.

A Starbucks employee told 16 News Now that no one was injured, and everyone made it out safely.

