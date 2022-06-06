Advertisement

Ribbon cutting held for 2 new hypersonics research facilities at Notre Dame’s Turbomachinery Laboratory

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some potentially life changing concepts are being put to the test at Notre Dame’s Turbomachinery Laboratory in South Bend.

For about six years, the lab has run tests on conventional propulsion systems such as sub and supersonic.

Today the lab opened two new cells to test hypersonic systems.

Hypersonic travel is generally defined as that reaching speeds of Mach 5 or more.

“Once we get to the point we’re flying people, Atlantic crossing time will shrink from about seven hours today, to about 90-minutes,” said A.J. Piplica, the CEO and Co-founder of Hermeus, an Atlanta based company interested in commercial air travel applications. “You can think of the world becoming essentially regional.”

Another company testing at the Notre Dame lab, known as fgc plasma SOLUTIONS, is interested in missile system applications.

“These are our first two test cells in hypersonics. We’ve been, for many years, dealing with sub-sonic or even supersonic, more conventional propulsion,” said Turbomachinery Laboratory Director Joshua Cameron. “This is our first step into hypersonic propulsion.”

U.S. Senator Todd Young told the crowd that hypersonics is the “true future” or our nation’s security.

“Russia has tested hypersonic weapons and now they’ve used them in Ukraine,” Sen. Young said. “China has also tested hypersonic weapons. The United States, which has tested these systems, must keep pace.”

Sen. Young is a sponsor of the proposed Innovation and Competition Act which he says includes a landmark investment in military technology.

