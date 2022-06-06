Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19 after Michigan visit

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WNDU) - U.S. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Detroit Free Press, this comes after Buttigieg joined hundreds of politicians, business leaders, reporters, and others at the Mackinac Policy Conference last week.

He participated in multiple events with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. However, as spokesman says she tested negative Monday morning.

In a tweet sent Monday morning, Buttigieg says he is experiencing minor symptoms and plans to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines.

