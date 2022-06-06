Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19 after Michigan visit

(WNDU) - U.S. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Detroit Free Press, this comes after Buttigieg joined hundreds of politicians, business leaders, reporters, and others at the Mackinac Policy Conference last week.

He participated in multiple events with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. However, as spokesman says she tested negative Monday morning.

In a tweet sent Monday morning, Buttigieg says he is experiencing minor symptoms and plans to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 6, 2022

